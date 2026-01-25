Trump has invitation to visit Russia, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump received an invitation to visit Russia at the Alaska meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in August, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS.

"Of course, an invitation was made in Anchorage for President Trump to visit the Russian Federation," he noted, commenting on a remark by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had suggested following the Anchorage meeting with Trump that the next meeting be held in Moscow.

However, in Ryabkov's words, there has been no practical development of the idea yet. "As with other platforms for communication between the Russian and US presidents, our position remains firm: the substantive aspect should come first, followed by an agreement on a venue," the senior Russian diplomat added.