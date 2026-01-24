US views its security guarantees for Ukraine more important than European ones — Politico

WASHINGTON, January 25. /TASS/. The United States assumes that possible security guarantees for Ukraine from its side are of greater value than efforts of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" from Europe, Politico newspaper said, citing an official from the US presidential administration.

"The Coalition of the Willing efforts are nice. They had a couple helicopters and a couple troops and a couple guarantees here and there, but if you speak to the Ukrainians, it’s really the American security guarantees that matter," the source told the newspaper after trilateral consultations of Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.

The consultations were held in Abu Dhabi on January 23 and 24. The next round is planned to begin there on February 1, Reuters reported earlier, citing a US official.