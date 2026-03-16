Iran hits Israeli weapons company, Israel Aerospace Industries — TV

DOHA, March 16. /TASS/. Iran has attacked the manufacturing facilities of Israeli arms company Rafael as well as the Israel Aerospace Industries aviation corporation, SNN television channel reported.

"The army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in response to the crimes of the American-Zionist enemy, launched drone strikes a few hours ago against important and strategic centers for the production of Rafael weapons and the Israel Aerospace Industries aviation industry of the Zionist regime," SNN quoted the Iranian army as saying.

"Rafael’s weapons manufacturing center develops air defense systems such as the Iron Dome, Spike missiles and cyber technologies for the army of the Zionist regime. Israel Aerospace Industries’ aviation industry center is engaged in the production of military aircraft, drones, missiles, air defense systems and the development of vital systems such as the Arrow missile defense shield."