US to do everything possible to bring Raul Castro to country — Justice Department

NEW YORK, May 29. /TASS/. US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said that he is ready to do everything possible to ensure that one of the leaders of the Cuban Revolution, Army General Raul Castro, stands trial in a US court.

"We really need Castro here (in the US - TASS) to face charges. <...> We're going to do everything we can to get him here," he said in an interview with Fox News.

Blanche recalled the US military’s capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, calling it an "extreme example." "But how we do that normally is extradition. It's working with our international partners," the official noted.

The US Justice Department previously filed charges against Raul Castro, accusing him of murdering four people, destroying two aircraft, and conspiring to murder US citizens. The charges relate to the 1996 incident when the Cuban Air Force shot down two planes belonging to the Miami-based emigre organization Hermanos al Rescate (Brothers to the Rescue). Along with Castro, five other individuals are defendants in the case. According to Blanche, the Justice Department expects 94-year-old Raul Castro to appear in court "by his own will or by another way."