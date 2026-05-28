Russia will not be able to supply gas to Armenia at same prices if country joins EU

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Moscow will not be able to continue supplying gas and oil products to Armenia at the same prices if the country joins the EU, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters.

"Of course, the price of the same gas in Europe is many times higher. Therefore, the essence of this letter is that once the law is passed, there will be a referendum, of course. And for us, the Armenian people are a brotherly people. This is why I wrote to my colleague so that everyone knows in advance how things will unfold, that we will not be able to provide supplies at the current price if they switch from the Eurasian Economic Union to the EU," he said.

"I believe when the Armenian people make this decision, they must understand these economic aspects," the minister noted, adding that this was the sole purpose of the letter because Russia has always treated the Armenian people as a brotherly nation.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that on May 27, the Russian Embassy in Armenia officially handed over to the Armenian side a letter from Tsivilyov to the republic’s Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, informing that if the process of Armenia’s accession to the EU continued, Moscow would suspend or unilaterally denounce the agreement between the governments of Russia and Armenia on cooperation in the supply of natural gas, petroleum products, and rough diamonds to Armenia dated December 2, 2013.