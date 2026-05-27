Twenty-two shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR in past day

DONETSK, May 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops staged 22 shelling attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the past day, killing one and wounding 11 people, the DPR government said.

"Twenty-two armed attacks by the Ukrainian army was reported during past day. One civilian was reportedly killed, two civilians and nine emergencies ministry’s employees were wounded," it said, adding that 35 rounds were fired.

According to the DPR government, six residential houses, 12 civilian infrastructure facilities, and several transport vehicles were damaged.