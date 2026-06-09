Russia boosts electricity supplies to Kazakhstan by 28% in 5M 2026 — Inter RAO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 9. /TASS/. Inter RAO, the sole operator of electricity exports and imports in Russia, supplied 1.4 billion kWh of electricity to Kazakhstan during January-May 2026, which is 28% more than the volume of supplies in the first five months of last year, the company said.

"In the first quarter of 2026, 260 million kWh were supplied to Georgia. Exports to Kazakhstan for 5 months of 2026 increased by 28% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 1.4 billion kWh," the company noted.

In May 2026, Alexandra Panina, a member of the executive board of Inter RAO, noted that Russia intends to supply 4.3 billion kWh of electricity to Kazakhstan in 2026, which is in line with last year's figures.

In January-March 2026, Inter RAO supplied 930 million kWh of electricity to Kazakhstan, which is 33% higher than a year earlier.