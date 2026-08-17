Tigr-M armored vehicles delivered to Pacific Fleet’s anti-sabotage units in Kamchatka

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 17. /TASS/. A batch of modern Tigr-M armored vehicles has been supplied to the Russian Pacific Fleet’s counter-sabotage units in Kamchatka, the fleet’s press service told TASS.

"The modernized Tigr vehicles are equipped with the Arbalet-DM remote control combat module, designed to improve the effectiveness of weapon use and protect the lives and health of service members. The Tigr-M hull offers a high level of ballistic protection. The vehicle’s interior is equipped with seats for the driver, the vehicle commander, and the crew. It features compartments for ammunition, communications equipment, and a jammer for radio-controlled explosive devices. "In addition, the armored vehicle is equipped with automatic tire pressure regulation systems, an automatic fire suppression system, a starting preheater, and an electrically powered self-recovery winch," the press service reported.

Similar vehicles have also been delivered to counter-sabotage units in the Primorsky Region.