WASHINGTON, August 17. /TASS/. US First Lady Melania Trump has facilitated the reunification of one more child who was separated from the family amid the Ukrainian conflict, according to a statement released by the White House press service.

"First Lady Melania Trump facilitated the reunification of another child with her family on Monday, August 17, 2026, after being separated" during the conflict in Ukraine," it said, not specifying the child and the family’s citizenship.

"My representative and I are focused on helping facilitate the next reunification of individuals who have been separated from their loved ones because of the war between Ukraine and Russia," Melania Trump was quoted as saying. "

"To date, First Lady Melania Trump’s efforts have facilitated the reunification of 34 children and families since she penned the Peace Letter to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin," it said.

Russian presidential children’s rights ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova earlier lauded Melania Trump’s contribution to the reunification of Russian and Ukrainian children with their families.