Russian-made Snickers bars on sale in London despite sanctions

LONDON, December 23. /TASS/. Russian-made Snickers chocolate bars have found their way to small mom-and-pop shops in Northern London, despite UK sanctions against Moscow, a TASS correspondent reports.

They are mostly limited edition Snickers bars made with white chocolate, as the labelling says in Russian. As a rule, they are sold in small stores, not in chain supermarkets.

Employees at one of these stores, speaking to a TASS correspondent, said they did not know where the bars were made. According to them, the white chocolate bars, which are not made in the UK, are a hit with customers.

Although there is no official embargo in the UK on Russian candy, in the spring of 2022, after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, many British supermarket chains refused to sell any Russian goods, including vodka. Mars, the maker of Snickers, said it would stop importing and exporting from Russia, while maintaining production in Russia for the domestic market.

Often, the UK stores where Russian-made Snickers are sold belong to Turkish immigrants, which may explain how these products ended up in the kingdom. A Mars statement quoted by The New York Times says the company cannot control the resale of products in third countries.