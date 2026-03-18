Tehran interested in peace proposals involving damage compensation — top diplomat

DOHA, March 18. /TASS/. Tehran is ready to listen to proposals from mediator nations for ending the war, provided the initiatives involve compensation for the damage inflicted on Iran, the country’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Many friendly countries have come up with ideas and expressed their readiness to play a role in achieving peace," he noted in an interview with Al Jazeera. "If there is a proposal for ending the war that meets our conditions <...>, and the damage suffered by Iran is compensated, we will certainly listen to it," Araghchi added.

The top diplomat pointed out that Tehran had conveyed its position to its friends. He also stressed that Iran remained unwilling to accept a ceasefire.