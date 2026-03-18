Former Spanish Prime Minister supports stabilization of situation in Venezuela

CARACAS, March 18. /TASS/. Former Prime Minister of Spain, Jose Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, has expressed support for Venezuela in its efforts to strengthen the stability of the political situation and democracy.

"I want to support peace, progress, and the future of Venezuela," Zapatero stated on the Venezolana de Television TV channel. He noted that the current situation in the country "represents the best opportunity to strengthen stability and political understanding."

At the invitation of the Venezuelan side, Zapatero familiarized himself with the work of the Special Commission for Monitoring Compliance with the Amnesty Law for Democratic Coexistence. He believes that the implementation of this law reflects the firm commitment of Venezuelan society to democracy.