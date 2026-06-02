Seven Kiev neighborhoods damaged after series of explosions — mayor

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Facilities in seven out of ten Kiev neighborhoods were damaged, Mayor Vitaly Klitschko reported.

According to him, facilities in the Goloseyevsky, Darnitsky, Obolonsky, Podolsky, Svyatoshinsky, Solomensky, and Shevchenkovsky neighborhoods were damaged. In some places, fires ensued.

Earlier, the Strana news outlet reported smoke over Kiev after a series of explosions that had previously rocked the Ukrainian capital.

An air-raid alert was in effect in Kiev for four and a half hours this night. During this time, Ukrainian media repeatedly reported explosions in the city.