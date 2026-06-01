Trump says agrees with Israel, Hezbollah on ceasefire terms in Lebanon

WASHINGTON, June 1. /TASS/. The United States and Israel have agreed in principle on a ceasefire with Lebanon's Shiite Hezbollah authorities, US President Donald Trump stated on his Truth Social network account.

"I had a very productive call with [Israeli] Prime Minister Bibi [Benjamin] Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no troops going to Beirut, and any troops that are on their way, have already been turned back," Trump said in the post.

"Likewise, through highly placed representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop," he added.

Earlier, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that Tehran had stopped exchanging messages with Washington in protest against the escalation by Israel in Lebanon. The United States and Iran exchanged messages on the draft agreement providing for the extension of the ceasefire and the resumption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.