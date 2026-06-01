US, Israel want to draw Arab countries into military conflict with Iran — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The US and Israel are seeking to involve Arab countries in a military confrontation with Iran in order to derail Arab-Iranian normalization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko said.

"The actions of the Americans and Israelis clearly reveal an effort to undermine the Arab-Iranian normalization that has emerged in recent years and to involve Arabs in a military confrontation with the Iranians," the senior diplomat noted at the 6th International Scientific and Expert Forum "Russia-Middle East," organized by the Primakov Center for Foreign Policy Cooperation together with the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

According to the deputy foreign minister, "Washington was well aware that aggression against Iran would push it to strike at the countries of the Persian Gulf, a fact the Iranians had explicitly warned about in advance." "Nevertheless, the US once again ignored the opinion of its Arab allies, who persistently urged against launching military operations against Tehran for fear of being drawn into this dangerous venture," Borisenko emphasized.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.