Ukrainian forces attack Belgorod Region over 50 times in past 24 hours — governor

BELGOROD, June 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Belgorod Region 52 times over the past 24 hours, injuring a civilian, Acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev reported.

"The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked the Belgorod Region 52 times over the past 24 hours. Strikes were carried out on the Belgorod, Alekseyevsky, Belgorodsky, Borisovsky, Valuysky, Volokonovsky, Graivoronsky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, and Shebekinsky districts. <...> One civilian was injured in the Graivoronsky district," the regional head wrote in a post on his Max channel.

Shuvayev added that over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military used artillery and multiple launch rocket systems seven times and dropped explosive devices from drones four times. Sixty Ukrainian drones were also neutralized over the region.