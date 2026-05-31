Hezbollah fires over 20 missiles at northern Israel — Al Jazeera

BEIRUT, May 31. /TASS/. Hezbollah has launched a missile attack on northern Israel to retaliate bombardments of Lebanese cities, the Al Jazeera television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, Hezbollah fired more than 20 missiles at settlement in Western Galilee.

Meanwhile, according to a post on Hezbollah Telegram channel, it targeted Israeli bases in northern Haifa and in the city of Nahariya located some seven kilometers from the border.

"These operations were conducted to retaliate the attacks by occupational forces in Lebanon, killing civilians," it said.