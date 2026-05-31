Ukrainian army struck school in Zaporozhye Region’s Vasilyevka, no casualties — governor

MELITOPOL, May 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has attacked a comprehensive school in the city of Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, with a school bus and the building damaged, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported, adding that there were no casualties.

"An attack on the grounds of a comprehensive school in the city of Vasilyevka was recorded. A school bus and the school’s windows were damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured. There were no casualties at the epicenter of the strike. Emergency services are working at the scene," he wrote on his Max channel.