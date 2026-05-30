Ukrainian forces attacked Russia’s Kursk Region 77 times over past day

KURSK, May 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the territory of Russia’s Kursk Region over the past 24 hours using 63 UAVs of various types, carried out 77 artillery strikes, and used explosive devices in two additional attacks. There were no fatalities or injuries, regional governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"In total, between 09:00 Moscow time on May 29 and 09:00 Moscow time on May 30, 63 enemy UAVs of various types were shot down. The enemy used artillery 77 times against evacuated districts. UAVs attacked our territory with explosive devices on two occasions. <...> There were no fatalities or injuries," he wrote on Max.

According to the regional head, the facade of a private home in the Rylsky district was damaged as a result of the attacks, while a passenger car was also hit by shrapnel.