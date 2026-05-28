Unrivaled Sibiryachok recon drone unveiled in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Sibiryachok-5 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been unveiled at the International Security Forum that is taking place in the Moscow Region, a TASS correspondent reports.

The drone’s appearance resembles a larger DJI Mavic, one of the most widely used drones in combat zones. The main differentiator of the domestically produced UAV is its ability to carry an additional battery or a laser rangefinder for target acquisition.

"It essentially has more functionality than its closest competitor, the DJI. In other words, it’s better adapted to the current situation," specialists from a defense agency that is carrying out tests of the UAV told TASS.

The drone is manufactured by Gaskar, which says it has localized 85-90% of the components used. The manufacturer told TASS that it takes just over two minutes to assemble one UAV.

In addition to combat use, the Sibiryachok-5 can monitor infrastructure, construction facilities, mining operations, inspect pipelines, search for people, and record offenses. To this end, it is equipped with a 160x optical zoom, night vision optics, and built-in AI for automatic recognition of vehicles and personnel.

"The model’s main advantage is its high survivability in electronic warfare environments," the manufacturer added.

The Sibiryachok-5 is currently being tested in the special military operation zone in Ukraine and by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.