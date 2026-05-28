MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Western special services are behind Ukraine’s terror attack on the Starobelsk college in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Ukraine’s former Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov told TASS.

"I think [Western countries] are involved. Because, first, the drones that were sent flew right past all Russian air defense systems, which means that someone guided them through. And you can only guide them if you have space reconnaissance data - it was a whole wave of 16 drones; and they passed by air defense systems. It means they were guided through solely thanks to the intervention of Western intelligence agencies. I think that, strictly speaking, they were behind this provocation," he said.

Ukrainian troops launched a drone attack on the academic building and dormitory of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University’s Vocational College in the city of Starobelsk in the early hours of May 22. As many as 86 students aged from 14 and 22 years were inside at the time of the attack. According to latest official reports, 21 people died and 44 more - 42 students and two college employees - were injured.