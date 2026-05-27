BRATISLAVA, May 27. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky must be brought before a tribunal over the Ukrainian army’s terrorist attack on a college in Starobelsk, Lubos Blaha, Slovak member of the European Parliament, said.

"Slovakia refuses to participate in tribunals against Russia. I applaud that. But when are you going to bring Zelensky before a tribunal for Starobelsk?" he wrote on Telegram, calling the West out for hypocrisy, as they constantly advocate for tribunals against Russia.

Blaha wrote on Telegram earlier that "Zelensky committed a war crime in Starobelsk, but the West doesn’t care.".