MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia together with China and the United States are the three countries having the full digital sovereignty, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

The Starlink terminals were used to destabilize the sociopolitical situation and coordinate the protest activities in Iran, he noted. "That is why at present Russia together with China and the United States are the three countries having the full digital sovereignty," Shoigu said.

"The digital dependence contemplates vulnerability and the Western countries are more and more frequently taking advantage of that," he noted.

Russia was disconnected from SWIFT after 2022 although "this is allegedly a commercial private organization," Shoigu noted. "We cannot allow ourselves to have critical dependence on foreign solutions. This is an issue of national security," the top security official added.