US nuke arms in Australia, Asia-Pacific, Japan’s flirting with NATO: Shoigu’s statements

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Nuclear weapons may appear on Australian soil due to its participation in the AUKUS (Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States) military pact, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu at the sixth round of consultations between high-level Russian and ASEAN representatives overseeing security issues.

He also noted that Japan is flirting with NATO and Ukrainian neo-Nazis.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Russian Security Council chief.

Situation around New START Treaty

The categorical rejection by the United States of the Russian initiative to preserve the legacy of the Russian-American New START Treaty in the form of voluntary self-restraint is a cause for "serious concern." The American side "has taken the path of ensuring itself complete freedom of action, declaring its readiness to begin expanding its nuclear arsenal beyond the New START limits and to resume nuclear testing at any moment."

American nuclear weapons

"Washington is building up the capabilities of the group of its military forces in the Asia-Pacific region and focuses on developing the potential of regional allies within military-political alliances that it creates."

Japan and the Republic of Korea are preparing to accommodate American nuclear weapons on their territory with all the ensuing consequences for regional security."

"Nuclear weapons may also emerge on the territory of Australia due to its participation in the AUKUS pact."

Destabilization of Asia-Pacific region

The United States is implementing highly destabilizing programs in the Asia-Pacific region "to build a regional segment of the global missile defense system, forward-deploy land-based intermediate-and shorter-range missiles, and expand the scale of military maneuvers."

The United States is increasing its military force deployment capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region and is relying on developing the potential of regional allies within the framework of emerging military-political alliances: "The West’s steps to expand NATO military activity in the region are extremely destructive."

Japanese policy

The current Japanese leadership is flirting not only with NATO, but also with Ukrainian neo-Nazis and Taiwanese separatists: "Everybody remembers perfectly well what actions were attempted by the Empire of Japan in its militarist frenzy in the 20th century. Nobody knows what can be expected of the current authorities in this country which are flirting with NATO, neo-Nazi Ukrainians and separatists in Taiwan."

The United States is preparing to "extort money from its satellites" in Asia for military adventures: "Tokyo and Washington are already openly discussing the creation of an Indo-Pacific Treaty Organization on the model of NATO, with collective defense commitments. A corresponding bill has been introduced in the US Congress."

ASEAN

The Russian side invites all ASEAN countries to coordinate practical actions to shape the Eurasian security architecture "both bilaterally and multilaterally."

"We see the desire of the Euro-Atlanticists to gain a permanent place in ASEAN-centric mechanisms."

The Euro-Atlanticists are bringing the issue of Ukraine, which has no bearing on the regional structure, to ASEAN forums: "With their arrival at these forums, issues that have nothing to do with regional security, including the issue of Ukraine, are increasingly being put on the agenda."