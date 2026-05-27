MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye Regions over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units took control of the settlement of Granov in the Kharkov Region through active operations. <…> Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Vozdvizhevka in the Zaporozhye Region through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,220 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,220 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 165 troops and a US-made howitzer in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 190 troops and a British-made armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 180 troops, two tanks and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 340 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 285 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 60 troops and five jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made howitzer in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Rubezhnoye and Staritsa in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Tolstodubovo, Khrapovshchina, Ivolzhanskoye, Krasnopolye and Katerinovka in the Sumy Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 165 personnel, 10 motor vehicles, a US-made 105mm M101 howitzer and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a British-made armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Krasny Liman and Prishib in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Smorodkovka, Gusinka, Novy Mir, Osinovo, Grushevka and Monachinovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, a British-made Snatch armored combat vehicle, a Novator armored combat vehicle, 19 motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm M114 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South destroys German-made Leopard tank over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank and five armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Piskunovka, Orekhovatka, Nikolayevka, Novosyolovka, Rai-Aleksandrovka, Kramatorsk and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 180 personnel, two tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, five armored combat vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, two artillery guns and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 340 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 340 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, an airborne brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a special operations brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Raiskoye, Sergeyevka, Krasny Kut, Toretskoye, Belitskoye, Kucherov Yar, Novoaleksandrovka and Novogrigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 340 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, an artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 285 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 285 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, three air assault brigades, an assault brigade and four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novosyolovka, Yegorovka, Omelnik, Charivnoye and Dolinka in the Zaporozhye Region, Pokrovskoye and Gavrilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 285 personnel, three armored combat vehicles and seven motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Preobrazhenka and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 60 Ukrainian military personnel, 10 motor vehicles and five electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian military-industrial sites over past day

Russian troops struck Ukrainian military-industrial sites and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, energy facilities used by the Ukrainian army, sites for the storage and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel depots and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 144 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 285 Ukrainian UAVs, three cruise missiles in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 285 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three Storm Shadow cruise missiles over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three British-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, five guided aerial bombs and 285 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 152,781 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,517 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,727 multiple rocket launchers, 35,103 field artillery guns and mortars and 62,667 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.