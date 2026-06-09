Zelensky calls cases of Ukrainian drones appearing over Baltics 'occasional'

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has acknowledged that unmanned aerial vehicles entering the airspace of Baltic states were Ukrainian, but described such incidents as "occasional."

"Ukrainian drones appearing in the skies over Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, <...> is not a mass-scale occurrence. There have only been occasional instances," he said at a joint press conference with leaders of Nordic and Baltic countries.

Recent reports have pointed to Ukrainian drones entering the airspace of Baltic states, with UAVs reportedly crashing in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Similar incidents have also been reported in Finland.

On June 8, Latvia’s National Armed Forces said French Air Force fighter jets operating within NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission had shot down a drone over the country. In early May, a drone crash at an oil depot in the city of Rezekne in eastern Latvia led to the resignation of Defense Minister Andris Spruds.