Ukraine should explain its role in Nord Stream blasts — AfD leader

BERLIN, June 9. /TASS/. Ukraine should explain the role it played in the explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines and compensate Germany for the damage, Alice Weidel, co-leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), said at a press conference.

"Ukraine should first explain how this act of state terrorism -- the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline, our most important piece of infrastructure -- came about and what role it played in it," she said.

Weidel argued that Ukraine should then compensate Germany. "We suffered enormous damage," she said, adding that Europe as a whole had been affected by the loss of affordable Russian energy supplies. "That is why negotiations with Russia are so important," the AfD leader added.

On September 26, 2022, the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were damaged in a series of explosions that left only one string of Nord Stream 2 intact. Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office subsequently opened a criminal investigation into an act of international terrorism.

According to Der Spiegel, Germany’s Federal Court of Justice believes there is a "high probability" that the explosions were carried out "on behalf of a foreign state," namely Ukraine.