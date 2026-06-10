Russian Historical Society pledges support to damaged historic exhibit in Sevastopol

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The panorama of the Siege of Sevastopol 1854-1855, the largest exhibit of the Black Sea city’s Museum of the Heroic Defense and Liberation, which was damaged in a deliberate Ukrainian drone attack earlier on Wednesday, will be reconstructed, Ruslan Gagkuyev, Board Chairman of the Russian Historical Society, told TASS.

"The Siege of Sevastopol panorama will definitely be restored, and the Russian Historical Society will provide full necessary support in this regard," he said.