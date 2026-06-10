US hopes new strikes on Iran will not derail negotiations — CNN

NEW YORK, June 10. /TASS/. The United States views the new strikes on Iran as a warning to Tehran and believes they will not obstruct negotiations, CNN reported, citing a US official.

According to the official, Washington believes the new strikes will serve as a "warning shot" for Iran. The United States expects that the attack will not interfere with negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict with the Islamic republic, the television network’s source added.

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that American forces had begun carrying out strikes on Iran in response to an attack on an Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz.