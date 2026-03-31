Mojtaba Khamenei currently in Iran — Russian ambassador to Tehran

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The new Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, is in the Islamic Republic of Iran, and people need to understand that there is good reason for him not making public appearances, the Russian Ambassador to Tehran, Alexey Dedov, has stated in an interview with RTVI.

"As the Iranian leadership has repeatedly stated, the new leader is in Iran, but for understandable reasons, he refrains from appearing in public," the diplomat said.

The ambassador reported that he has not yet talked with the new Supreme Leader of Iran. He also recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin "was among the first to send a congratulatory telegram to Mojtaba Khamenei, in which he expressed unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with Iranian friends."