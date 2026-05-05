Netanyahu receives head of Board of Peace for Gaza Mladenov

TEL AVIV, May 5. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received high representative for Gaza of the Board of Peace Nickolay Mladenov, his office said.

The Israeli prime minister did not make any statements after the meeting.

However, Mladenov described his meeting with Netanyahu as "positive and substantive." "We all reaffirmed our commitment to the full implementation of President Trump’s 20-Point Comprehensive Plan. Working with all sides to turn commitment into concrete actions. This will require decisions for progress. We keep moving forward in the interest of a better future for Israelis and Palestinians," he wrote on his X page.

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter establishing the in a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

According to US President Donald Trump’ peace plan, the Board of Peace for Gaza was established in January 2026 under the agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern the enclave in the post-war period.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6, 2025. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. Under the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to the so-called Yellow Line but retained control over more than 50% of the enclave’s territory. Phase two of the Gaza peace plan envisages the disarmament of Palestinian radicals, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave, and the deployment of an "international stabilization force," as well as the launch of the enclave administration structures, including the Board of Peace.