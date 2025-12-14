Trump says threatened Thailand and Cambodia with new duties

NEW YORK, December 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has threatened Thailand and Cambodia with more duties if they do not stop hostilities, he said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

"I just used tariffs 10 minutes ago, just before you came, to settle the new inflammation that took place with Thailand and Cambodia," Trump said. "And I told them, ‘If you have the war, not only am I going to break the trade deal we have, but I’m going to put tariffs on your country.’" He added, "Nobody can do that but me."

The Wall Street Journal said the interview was recorded on Friday. Trump was apparently referring to telephone conversations earlier in the day with the Prime Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia, Anutin Charnvirakul and Hun Manet.

Trump said he was sure that the duties is an important tool in the foreign policy for his administration. As Trump said, it would be "terrible" for the US if the US Supreme Court declared some of the duties imposed by him illegal. However, the American leader assured that in this case he would find legal grounds for further duties. The U.S. Supreme Court continues to consider this issue.

Trump said on Friday that he had spoken by phone with the prime ministers of Thailand and Cambodia and that the two leaders agreed to cease hostilities within 24 hours and return to the implementation of peace agreements. However, after that fighting continued.

In October, the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand signed a joint declaration in Trump’s presence on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit, which formulated further steps for a peaceful settlement of the border conflict. The parties said they commit to contribute to de-escalating tensions, restoring trust and mutually beneficial relations.

Armed clashes with the use of small arms took place along the Cambodian-Thai border on December 7. The Royal Thai Army said that Cambodian forces began shelling Thai positions in the border area in the early morning. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodia's military infrastructure. There was information about casualties among the military. The Russian embassies in both countries advised Russian tourists to refrain from visiting the border areas.