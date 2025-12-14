{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Trump says threatened Thailand and Cambodia with new duties

US President said he was sure that the duties is an important tool in the foreign policy for his administration

NEW YORK, December 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has threatened Thailand and Cambodia with more duties if they do not stop hostilities, he said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

"I just used tariffs 10 minutes ago, just before you came, to settle the new inflammation that took place with Thailand and Cambodia," Trump said. "And I told them, ‘If you have the war, not only am I going to break the trade deal we have, but I’m going to put tariffs on your country.’" He added, "Nobody can do that but me."

The Wall Street Journal said the interview was recorded on Friday. Trump was apparently referring to telephone conversations earlier in the day with the Prime Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia, Anutin Charnvirakul and Hun Manet.

Trump said he was sure that the duties is an important tool in the foreign policy for his administration. As Trump said, it would be "terrible" for the US if the US Supreme Court declared some of the duties imposed by him illegal. However, the American leader assured that in this case he would find legal grounds for further duties. The U.S. Supreme Court continues to consider this issue.

Trump said on Friday that he had spoken by phone with the prime ministers of Thailand and Cambodia and that the two leaders agreed to cease hostilities within 24 hours and return to the implementation of peace agreements. However, after that fighting continued.

In October, the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand signed a joint declaration in Trump’s presence on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit, which formulated further steps for a peaceful settlement of the border conflict. The parties said they commit to contribute to de-escalating tensions, restoring trust and mutually beneficial relations.

Armed clashes with the use of small arms took place along the Cambodian-Thai border on December 7. The Royal Thai Army said that Cambodian forces began shelling Thai positions in the border area in the early morning. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodia's military infrastructure. There was information about casualties among the military. The Russian embassies in both countries advised Russian tourists to refrain from visiting the border areas.

Tags
United StatesThailandDonald Trump
Trump admits looming difficulties for Republicans at midterm elections
US President also said that he had brought multibillion-dollar investments for the United States, though it is unclear when the money would start working
Read more
US uses lighting bombs after attack by ISIS militants on patrol in Palmyra — TV
"American planes dropped lighting bombs in the sky over the city," Syria TV reported
Read more
Venezuela condemns indefinite freezing of Russian assets by EU
The EU's decision "grossly violates international law, threatens the legal security of investments and undermines peace initiatives in the region," Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said
Read more
Russia tries to secure release of almost 500 political prisoners in Ukraine
According to Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova, among those repressed "are priests, journalists, human rights defenders, and just ordinary civilians who, by the will of fate, were on the territory of Ukraine"
Read more
Cruiser Moskva retains buoyancy, explosions of ammunition stopped — Defense Ministry
Measures are being taken to tug the cruiser to port
Read more
Some 11,270 diamonds hidden in hand luggage seized at Frankfurt Airport — DPA
Law enforcement officers detained a 53-year-old man who had flown to Frankfurt from Angola, and placed him in custody
Read more
Kremlin aide says all of Donbass is Russian territory
Yury Ushakov cited a provision in the Russian Constitution
Read more
Sixty-eight ionizing radiation sources lost in Ukraine — Russia’s top brass
According to the report, the loss of control over ionizing radiation sources was qualified as a radiation accident
Read more
Russian forces strike units of nine Ukrainian brigades, regiments in Zaporozhye Region
Russian units are advancing methodically, liberating the territory of the Zaporozhye Region, said governor Evgeny Balitsky
Read more
Japan to suspend support of new solar parks — newspaper
According to sources in the government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the decision was made over concerns about environmental damage and the negative attitude of the local population
Read more
Washington will respond to ISIS over killing of US service members in Syria — Trump
This was an attack against the country, United States President said
Read more
UN commission arrives in southern Syria to record Israeli violations
The Al Hadath TV channel said the visit coincided with a new Israeli operation in the province, where six armored vehicles entered its southern regions and searched four houses.
Read more
Russian boxer Gassiev captures World Boxing Association heavyweight title
The Russian landed a left hook, sending the Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev to the canvas
Read more
Ukrainian soldiers frozen to death at Liman positions in Kharkov Region — defense source
Battlegroup North fighters found the frozen bodies of Ukrainian soldiers who had died from hyperthermia at two out of six positions they seized
Read more
Nigeria denies reports that supertanker seized by US is Nigerian
NIMASA confirmed that SKIPPER did indeed sail to Nigeria in 2024
Read more
Irresponsible politicians, not Russia, threaten Europe — embassy
Diplomats commented on NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's statement that the alliance would allegedly become Moscow's "next target"
Read more
Moscow calls on Berlin to tone down anti-Russian rhetoric — embassy
Russia urged the German side to stop stirring up hysteria over Russia's alleged preparations to attack one or more NATO countries
Read more
Belgium demands EU countries halt investment agreements with Russia — media
Belgium is demanding independent and autonomous guarantees from EU countries in return for its support for a floated loan to Ukraine using immobilized Russian assets
Read more
Court sentences former Bolivian President Arce to five months of pretrial detention
The Prosecutor General's Office requested that Luis Arce be kept in custody pending a court hearing as it believed there was a risk of escape or attempts to obstruct the investigation
Read more
Bank of Russia files a lawsuit against Euroclear in Moscow Arbitration Court
The amount of the claim against the depository was not specified in the statement
Read more
No dark spots in history of Russia-Iraq relations, says Putin
The Russian president added that Russia and Iraq have always had very good relations
Read more
PREVIEW: Russia-Jordan visa-free travel agreement comes into force
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Hussein Abdullah Al-Safadi signed the corresponding document on August 20 in Moscow
Read more
Fire breaks out at oil depot after UAV attack on Uryupinsk
The evacuation of residents of the houses adjacent to the oil depot is underway
Read more
Lifting US sanctions on Belarusian potash to affect fertilizer market, Minsk believes
According to member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Alexander Shpakovsky, the results of the Belarusian-American talks meet the expectations of official Minsk
Read more
Euroclear ready to lawsuits in Russian courts due to assets blocking
The European Commission and the Belgian government made no comments on such news so far
Read more
Press review: Washington mulls Iran strike as Russia and US plan 15 joint ventures by 2025
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 19th
Read more
Orban says EU use of Russian assets would mean declaration of war
"Hungary will not play along in this twisted Brusselian scheme," Hungarian Prime Minister said
Read more
Zelensky: big business tycoons, diplomats make mistake by leaving Ukraine
The Ukrainian president stressed that his own family remained in Kiev
Read more
'Paranoid' Hegseth removes Driscoll from Ukraine talks — media
According to the newspaper, Hegseth saw Driscoll as exceeding his authority during the Ukraine talks
Read more
Russia delivers massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites
Kiev loses 1,355 troops along engagement line in past day
Read more
Lukashenko pardons more than 100 citizens of various countries
Among them are citizens of Australia, the United Kingdom, Latvia, Lithuania, the United States, Ukraine, and Japan
Read more
Energy cooperation with Russia has room for improvement, Greece’s president says
Katerina Sakellaropoulou underscored that "an emphasis should also be made on the natural gas sector"
Read more
President of St. Petersburg State University Lyudmila Verbitskaya dies at age of 83
Verbitskaya was St. Petersburg State University’s rector in 1994-2008 and its president since 2008
Read more
Over hundred people come to White House to rally against Trump's policies
Speakers criticized expelling illegal migrants
Read more
Proton-M launch delayed to fix problems — Roscosmos
The postponement will not affect the planned scientific program
Read more
Putin hands over Russia passport to Depardieu
Putin and Depardieu discussed several issues related to the French-Russian film, where Gerard Depardieu played Russian monk Grigory Rasputin
Read more
Restrictions on operation of Pulkovo Airport lifted
Restrictions were imposed to ensure flight safety
Read more
EU’s Juncker tells UK’s Johnson EU not going to revisit achieved deal on Brexit
The EU is ready to cooperate with the UK to change the political declaration on future relations
Read more
Russian diplomat slams any operations with Russian assets as theft
Sergey Nechayev warned against committing a crime that has no precedent in world history that will inevitably entail negative legal and reputational consequences for the European Union
Read more
Trump will not dictate to Europe how to build relations with Russia — US blogger
American political commentator and Russia Up Close host Eddie Gonzales also noted that the new US National Security Strategy does not explicitly label Russia as a 'security threat', as previous documents did
Read more
Korean sappers return to DPRK after completing combat mission in Kursk Region
The ceremony of welcoming their return took place on December 12
Read more
About 10,000 mercenaries fighting for Kiev regime killed in Ukraine — ex-intel officer
However it is difficult to give the exact number of mercenaries killed in Ukraine, noted Vasily Prozorov
Read more
Zelensky maneuvering when he announces referendum on territories — Ukraine’s former PM
Nikolay Azarov also stressed that Vladimir Zelensky has never consulted the people of Ukraine
Read more
Ukrainian losses in conflict have exceeded 1 million — Lavrov
"The Kiev regime, originally established as a fiercely ideological military entity, has now devolved into a criminal gang," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
In battle of Avdeyevka Ukraine lost 1,500 troops in just 24 hours
Read more
Two civilians killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Saratov Region
The Ukrainian drone attack also damaged the facades of several buildings, added Governor Roman Busargin
Read more
Criminal case over murder threat opened against Vitas
The singer said today that the incident happened to him - it's a terrible shock and a bad situation
Read more
Russian ambassador rejects German accusations of state involvement in cyberattack on DFS
Sergey Nechayev called the German government's accusations unfounded, unjustified, and absurd
Read more
Police, FBI look for shooter or shooters at Brown University — mayor
According to Brett Smiley, local police officers and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation are "currently in close coordination"
Read more
EU Council decided to perpetually block Russian sovereign assets
According to the plan of the European Commission, this step is the first phase in further expropriation of Russian assets
Read more
Temporary restrictions on departure of aircraft introduced at Pulkovo Airport
Restrictions are necessary to ensure flight safety
Read more
Number of injured in shooting at Brown University grows to nine
The shooter is yet to be detained
Read more
Zelensky is Europe’s 'shield' against US, not Russia — Ukrainian opposition politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the European bureaucracy no longer views Europeans’ national identity as a value and simply doesn’t recognize their sovereignty
Read more
US forces conduct operation on ship traveling from China to Iran — WSJ
After the goods were confiscated, the ship continued on its way, the newspaper said
Read more
Turkey offers limited safety agreement for navigation in Black Sea — Fidan
Foreign Minister said that the grain deal was struck in 2022 under a similar principle
Read more
Russian government approves Roscosmos-NASA talks on cross-flights to ISS
In late November, NASA Deputy Associate Administrator for Space Operations Kenneth Bowersox said that the United States and Russia were working to extend the ISS cross-flight program
Read more
Freight pontoon bridge links Russia's Blagoveshchensk with China’s Heihe
The bridge allows transporting cargos across the Amur River after the navigation period ends
Read more
US lifting sanctions on Belarusian potash to take effect immediately
"This decision has been made and will take effect immediately," Permanent Representative of Belarus to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov said
Read more
Syrian-American patrol attacked during meeting with Interior Ministry representative — WSJ
It has happened while a US lieutenant colonel was meeting with a representative of the Syrian Interior Ministry, according to the report
Read more
Medvedev rejects accusations of Russia’s ‘disproportionate use of force’
There were several explosions in Kiev this night
Read more
EU's grandiose fraud, Putin's possible visit to Turkey: Peskov's statements
Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged views on Ukraine in depth
Read more
Russian senator calls Merz's words recognition of major geopolitical shift
"This is a serious recognition of a major geopolitical shift, which not everyone believes in yet, but which has been looming for a long time," Alexey Pushkov noted
Read more
Fico calls for restoration of work of commissions for economic cooperation with Russia
Slovakia, as the prime minister always emphasizes, pursues a foreign policy "oriented to all four sides of the world"
Read more
Man opens fire on territory of Brown University — TV
According to the Associated Press, the suspect was detained
Read more
Top Transnistrian diplomat refutes Chisinau's claims that it called for dialogue
Chiveri told a conference in Chisinau on Thursday that he had sent an address to Tiraspol’s political director inviting him to discuss a range of problems the Moldovan side is concerned over
Read more
Russians preferred smartphones of Chinese brands in 2018, says research
Chinese company Xiaomi was "noticeably ahead" of Apple in terms of sales
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West destroys over 220 Ukrainian troops, Bastion MLRS in past day
Also the Battlegroup West’s air defense crews suppressed 21 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and 38 Vampire heavy attack drones of the Ukrainian army
Read more
Many Russian companies show interest in working with Iraq — Putin
Relations between Russia and Iraq are diversifying and becoming more versatile by their nature, the Russian leader said
Read more
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Over the past week, Battlegroup South units liberated the settlements of Seversk and Chervonoye in the DPR
Read more
Zelensky pushed to the wall by battlefield situation, illegitimacy — Russian diplomat
For this reason, he began to blackmail his Western curators, said Maria Zakharova
Read more
EU considers Ukraine's accession by 2027 'absolutely impossible' — Reuters
A European diplomat briefed on the plan noted that it was not clear whether the EU leadership backed Ukrainian accession, the news agency said
Read more
Witkoff to meet with European leaders, Zelensky in Berlin — WSJ
The decision to send Steven Witkoff to Berlin demonstrates the US administration's desire to overcome differences between Washington and Kiev regarding the terms of the peace deal, the newspaper believes
Read more
Western actions on BiH have most negative impact on situation in Balkans — Lavrov
According to Russian Foreign Minister, the West "launched a layered campaign against the Serbs," wishing "to reformat the country through its unitarization by depriving Serbs and Croats of Dayton rights"
Read more
North Korean combat engineers clear mines on over 40,000 hectares in Russia’s Kursk Region
This is invaluable help in the work, without which our borderline territory cannot be rebuilt, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said
Read more
Russian Academy of Sciences to do everything possible to secure Butyagin's release
According to the institute, thanks to the work of the Myrmekion archaeological expedition led by Butyagin, the main stages of the ancient city's history were identified and documented in detail, and unique archaeological material was collected, which gained worldwide fame
Read more
MFA calls EU authorities 'thimbleriggers' after indefinite freezing of Russian assets
According to the European Commission's plan, the indefinite asset freeze is the first stage in the expropriation of Russian assets
Read more
Russia concerned about latest escalation in eastern provinces of DRC — MFA
The Ministry called on the involved parties to return to dialogue and adhere to their prior commitments within existing negotiation frameworks, advocating for a peace settlement
Read more
Normalization in BiH requires immediate closure of high representative office — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said that "It was obvious 20 years ago"
Read more
Russia’s response to EU freeze of Russian assets will follow shortly — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also noted that the European Union’s policy toward Russia has long been devoid of any sound logic and resembles a theater of the absurd
Read more
Western politicians bound with Zelensky by corruption — Russian diplomat
He blackmails them on the parameters of the Ukraine settlement and the issue of elections, said Maria Zakharova
Read more
US hindering Venezuela to sell its oil, supply it to Cuba — Cuban foreign ministry
This step is part of escalation staged by the United States to bar Venezuela from realizing its legitimate right to the free use of and trade in its natural resources, the Cuban foreign ministry emphasized
Read more
Ukraine conflict could lead to World War III, Trump warns
The US president said the conflict in Ukraine "doesn’t really affect the United States, unless it got out of control"
Read more
EU to rue indefinite freezing of Russian assets — RDIF CEO
The EU Council is expected to officially enshrine the decision on the indefinite freezing of Russian assets in Europe today
Read more
FBI officials held secret meetings with Kiev's top negotiator in US — media
According to the report, the meetings have caused alarm among Western officials who remain in the dark about their intent and purpose
Read more
TV presenter Clarkson bans all members of Britain's ruling party from visiting his pub
He has done this due to tax increases
Read more
League of Arab States is discussing preparations for Russian-Arab summit — mission chief
According to Walid Hamid Shiltagh, the summit could be held as early as next year
Read more
EU intends won’t return Russian assets as long as Europe experiences economic problems
Commenting on this decision, EU leaders did not go into these legal details, but simply called the freeze on Russian assets "indefinite"
Read more
Starmer, von der Leyen discuss progress of Russian assets confiscation
British Prime Minister and the head of the European Commission also discussed the work on the US-led peace plan
Read more
Russia starts using Force reconnaissance drone, resistant to electronic warfare
The device is equipped with thermal imaging equipment and can work around the clock
Read more
Zelensky blackmails Western handlers to get them secure his re-election — Russian diplomat
Vladimir Zelensky’s presidential powers expired on May 20, 2024
Read more
Russia managed to keep jobs despite foreign companies’ exit — PM
As Mikhail Mishustin said, consumer demand is gradually recovering
Read more
Nearly 1,500 people evacuated from Moscow’s VTB Arena due to bomb threat
Firefighters and ambulances have arrived on the scene
Read more
Trump admits looming difficulties for Republicans at midterm elections
US President also said that he had brought multibillion-dollar investments for the United States, though it is unclear when the money would start working
Read more
Kalashnikov ships first batch of MultiCam colored AK-12K rifles to customer
The concern highlighted that the compact AK-12K was specifically designed to meet the needs of the Airborne Troops
Read more
Russian assets seizure could trigger crisis in EU comparable to Great Depression — expert
According to Jacques Sapir, "this will have extremely dire consequences for the largest European banks"
Read more
Air defenses down 41 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight
28 of them were destroyed over the territory of the Saratov Region
Read more
Drone attack in Russia’s Saratov Region kills one — governor
There is damage to civilian infrastructure
Read more
Russian investment in Indonesia exceeds $147 mln since start of 2025
As Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita noted, the steady inflow of capital reflects a high level of confidence on the part of Russian investors
Read more
Internationally wanted human trafficker eliminated in Libya — news outlet
According to the agency’s statement, Ahmed al-Dabbashi, also known as al-Amu, was killed during an operation to arrest his associates in Sabratha, a city located west of Tripoli
Read more
Two people killed in shooting at Brown University — mayor of Providence
Another eight in critical status
Read more