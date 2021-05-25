Roscosmos invites NASA chief to Russia

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos invited NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to visit Russia, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

"The new head of NASA, Mr. Nelson, is a respected and honored person and specialist. I will be glad to meet him. We have already invited him to Russia and are ready to discuss openly and constructively all issues of our cooperation in space," Rogozin wrote in a Twitter post.

The US Senate unanimously voted to appoint Nelson to the post of NASA chief in late April.