Rubio says US operation in Strait of Hormuz is defensive

WASHINGTON, May 5. /TASS/. The United States’ operation in the Strait of Hormuz is defensive rather than offensive, US Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio said.

"What's really important for you to report and for everyone to understand is this is not an offensive operation. This is a defensive operation. And what that means is very simple, there's no shooting unless we're shot at first. Okay, we're not attacking them. We're not but if they are attacking us, so they're attacking a ship, you need to respond to that," he told a briefing.

"And international law is very clear," he emphasized. "No country can control them (international waterways - TASS). There is no international law that allows you to say, I'm going to put mines in an international body of water and I'm going to blow up ships that don't listen to us and try to go through. That's what Iran is doing.".