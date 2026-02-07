Russia set record volume of LNG supplies to Europe in January 2026

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union reached a historic high in January, amid the introduction of a complete ban on Russian gas in the EU starting from 2027, according to TASS calculations based on data from the European analytical center Bruegel.

EU imports of Russian LNG in January amounted to 2.276 billion cubic meters (slightly above the December 2025 level) compared to 2.05 billion cubic meters in January 2025.

LNG supplies to the EU from the American direction (United States and Trinidad and Tobago) in January increased by 18% compared to December, reaching 8 billion cubic meters. Approximately 772 million cubic meters of LNG were supplied to Europe from Africa in January, and 571 million cubic meters from the Middle East.

Total LNG imports by Europe in January, according to Bruegel data, amounted to 12.2 billion cubic meters, which is 1.3% higher than in December 2025 and 6% higher than a year earlier.

On January 26, the Council of the European Union formally approved a full ban on supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the EU effective January 1, 2027, and on pipeline gas effective September 30, 2027. The regulation enters into force upon its publication on February 2, 2026.

Supplies of LNG from Russia to the European Union in 2025 decreased by 5.6% and amounted to 20.3 billion cubic meters. Overall, in 2025, Russia ranked fourth in terms of gas supply volumes to EU countries with 38 billion cubic meters, after Norway, the United States, and Algeria.