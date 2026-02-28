Russia condemns US-Israeli attack against Iran under cover of talks

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russia condemns the attack by the United States and Israel against Iran, which took place under the guise of negotiations and contrary to the assurances about the lack of interest in confrontation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On the morning of February 28, the armed forces of the United States and Israel launched military air strikes on the territory of Iran. The scale and nature of the military, political and propaganda preparations that preceded this reckless step, including the deployment of a large US military group to the region, leave no doubt that this is a pre-planned and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent UN member state in violation of the fundamental principles and norms of international law," the Foreign Ministry said.

"It also deserves condemnation that the attacks are being carried out again under the guise of a renewed negotiation process, allegedly designed to ensure a long-term normalization of the situation around the Islamic republic, and contrary to the signals to the Russian side that the Israelis have no interest in a military confrontation with the Iranians. The international community, including the leadership of the United Nations and the IAEA, must immediately give an objective and uncompromising assessment of the irresponsible actions aimed at destroying peace, stability and security in the Middle East. We demand that the situation be immediately returned to the course of a political and diplomatic settlement. Russia, as before, is ready to contribute to the search for peaceful solutions based on international law, mutual respect and a balance of interests."

Radiological disaster

The Foreign Ministry said that Washington and Tel Aviv have again "embarked on a dangerous gamble that is rapidly bringing the region closer to a humanitarian, economic and, possibly, radiological catastrophe. The serial nature of the destabilizing attacks carried out by the US administration over the past months against the international legal pillars of the world order, including non-interference in internal affairs, renunciation of the threat or use of force, and peaceful resolution of international disputes, is of particular concern."

"The aggressors' intentions are clear and declared by them quite openly - to destroy the constitutional order and destroy the leadership of the state they dislike, which refused to obey the dictate of force and hegemony. The responsibility for the negative consequences of the man-made crisis, including an unpredictable chain reaction and the unwinding of a spiral of violence, lies entirely with them," the ministry said.

It pointed out that the United States and Israel "openly ignore the grave consequences of these ill-considered steps for the global non-proliferation regime, whose cornerstone is the NPT."

"The American-Israeli tandem is hiding behind an imaginary concern that the Iranians do not acquire nuclear weapons. Bombing of nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards is unacceptable," the statement says. "In fact, Washington and Tel Aviv’s motives have nothing to do with the nonproliferation regime. They cannot fail to understand that by plunging the Middle East into an abyss of uncontrolled escalation, they are actually encouraging countries around the world, primarily in the region, to acquire more and more serious means against the emerging threats."

The attack on Iran

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by Iran’s alleged missile and nuclear threat.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps started a large-scale retaliatory operation launching missiles and drones. Air raid sirens blared in the Tel Aviv area. According to Mehr news agency, the US military bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates were also attacked.

Countries in the region are closing their airspace, and airlines are suspending flights.