Strikes on Iran require an emergency UN Security Council meeting — senior Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian State Duma’s International Affairs Committee, called for convening an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation around the joint Israeli and US attack on Iran.

"Without any doubt, the situation requires holding an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. The global community should prevent a scenario that could risk the outbreak of a third world war," the senior Russian legislator said.

He called the attack deliberate aggression and escalation fraught with extremely negative consequences for the broader region.

The theory about "pre-emptive strikes" or the objective "to defend the American people" in the wake of yesterday’s talks on the Iranian nuclear dossier in Geneva is a "smokescreen" for toppling the ruling regime in Tehran, Slutsky noted. According to him, Washington has pursued a consistent policy course here, including to undermine all processes toward reaching an agreement, starting from the JCPOA, he added.