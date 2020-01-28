Russia’s Oryol new spacecraft to make crewed flight around Moon in 2029

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Oryol new spacecraft is set to make a crewed flight around the Moon in 2029, First Deputy Head of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos Yuri Urlichich said in a presentation at the readings on cosmonautics devoted to Soviet Rocket Designer Sergei Korolyov on Tuesday.

As the presentation suggests, the Oryol spacecraft is scheduled to make an uncrewed flight around the Moon in 2028 and fly around the Earth’s natural satellite with a crew and practice the spaceship’s piloted docking with a lunar take-off and landing module in 2029.

Roscosmos also intends to send an automatic lunar rover in 2029.

The presentation mentions the Russian lunar program, which consists of several missions: the Luna-Glob (2021), the Luna-Resource-1 orbital spacecraft (2024), the Luna-Resource-1 lander (2025) and the Luna-Grunt sample-return mission (2028).

According to the presentation, the first testing launch of the Oryol spacecraft (formerly called Federatsiya) is planned for 2023. The spacecraft is expected to make its first uncrewed flight to the International Space Station in 2024 and its manned travel to the orbital outpost in 2025.