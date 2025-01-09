Kazakhstan lifts ban on wheat imports from third countries and EAEU — Russian regulator

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Kazakhstan has lifted the ban on wheat imports from third countries and the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which was in effect until the end of 2024, from January 1, 2025, Russian agricultural watchdog (Rosselkhoznadzor) reported.

"On January 9, Rosselkhoznadzor held online talks with representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan on mutual supplies of plant products. The Kazakh side confirmed the lifting of the ban on wheat imports from January 1 from third countries and the EAEU countries, which was introduced from August 21 to December 31, 2024. Now wheat will be imported to Kazakhstan without restrictions," the Russian regulator said in a statement.

At the end of July 2024, Kazakhstan decided to extend the ban on the import of wheat by all types of transport into the republic from third countries and from the EAEU until December 31, 2024, in order to protect the domestic market and prevent re-export.

The Russian agricultural watchdog also reported that during the negotiations the parties considered compliance with phytosanitary requirements when importing flowers, fruits and vegetables, seeds and grain from Kazakhstan to Russia.