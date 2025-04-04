Houthis claim to carry out another strike on US aircraft carrier in Red Sea

DUBAI, April 4. /TASS/. Houthi rebels from the Yemen-based Ansar Allah movement have conducted another strike on the US carrier strike group led by the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said.

"In response to American aggression against our country, the Yemeni naval, missile and drone forces have carried out several drone and cruise missile strikes on enemy warships in the Red Sea, which are led by the USS Harry S. Truman," he told the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel.

According to Saria, this is the second attack carried out by the rebels on the carrier strike group in the past 24 hours. He said that the strikes had continued "for several hours." "During the military operations, two air attacks on our country were foiled that the enemy had prepared," the Houthi military spokesman added.

Following the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Houthis warned that they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships associated with Israel from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. Houthi attacks halted after a ceasefire was declared in Gaza in mid-January but after the ceasefire was broken in early March, the rebels announced a resumption of attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea, and also started trying to carry out missile attacks on targets in Israel.

On March 15, the US started to carry out massive strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen based on an order from President Donald Trump. The US Central Command said that the goal was to defend American interests and restore freedom of navigation. In response, the Ansar Allah movement twice attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern part of the Red Sea, using missiles and drones. There were no reports of damage to the vessel.