BUDAPEST, December 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s accession to the European Union will not only fail to ensure its security, but will also create a threat of a war with Russia for the entire Europe, Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said after a foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

"We, the people of Hungary, view [Ukraine’s] membership in the European Union not as security guarantees provided to Ukraine, but as a threat of war for the entire Europe," he told Hungarian reporters during a media stakeout in Brussels, aired by the M1 television.

The minister added that Ukraine is in a state of armed conflict with Russia, so its membership "will create a huge threat for the entire European Union."

The Hungarian government has repeatedly stated that it will not allow Ukraine's fast-tracked accession to the EU, as it would ruin the European economy and spark a direct armed conflict with Russia. At the EU summit in Brussels on June 26, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban blocked a joint statement in support of Ukraine, which would have cleared the way for accession negotiations to begin.

The question of the West’s security guarantees for Ukraine is currently being discussed in the context of the Ukrainian conflict’s peace settlement.