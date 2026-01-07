Austria’s ex-top diplomat slams US’ seizure of Marinera tanker as violation of int’l law

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Former Austrian Foreign Minister, head of the G.O.R.K.I. center at St. Petersburg State University Karin Kneissl has slammed the seizure of the Russian-flagged Marinera tanker by the United States as a blatant violation of international law.

"Another day another blatant violation of international law, this time maritime law," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

"The UK Ministry of Defense admits that the UK military supported the US operation to seize the vessel Bella 1 while it was on its way to Russia. Bella was named Marinera when registered as Russian vessel. The principle of innocent passage of merchant ships is key to all maritime shipping. Any detention, attack or capture is illegal. UN Convention on the Law of the Sea art.17 to 31," she emphasized.

The Pentagon said earlier that the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera had been detained in the North Atlantic. "The @TheJusticeDept & @DHSgov, in coordination with the @DeptofWar today announced the seizure of the M/V Bella 1 for violations of U.S. sanctions. The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro," The US Souhern Command wrote on its X account. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth linked the detention of the Russian tanker to the embargo on Venezuelan oil.

Earlier in the day, the Russian ministry of transport said that at about 3:00 p.m. Moscow time (12:00 a.m. GMT) on January 7, the US naval forces boarded the vessel in international waters outside territorial waters of any states. Contact with the ship has been lost. In accordance with the provisions of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the high seas are governed by the principle of freedom of navigation, and no state has the right to use force against vessels duly registered under the jurisdiction of other states, the ministry stressed.

The Russian foreign ministry stated that Moscow is closely following reports about the US troops boarding the Marinera Russian-flagged vessel in the North Atlantic. Russia demands the American side ensure proper and humane treatment of them, strictly observe their rights and interests, and put no obstacles for their soonest return to the motherland.