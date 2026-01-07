UK assists US in seizing Marinera tanker — defense ministry

LONDON, January 7. /TASS/. The United Kingdom, at the request of the United States, assisted in the seizure of the Russian oil tanker Marinera, also known as Bella 1, in the Atlantic, the UK Defense Ministry said.

"The UK has provided enabling support to the United States at their request to interdict the vessel Bella 1 today. UK Armed Forces provided pre-planned operational support, including basing, to US military assets interdicting the Bella 1 in the UK-Iceland-Greenland gap following a US request for assistance. RFA Tideforce provided support for US forces pursuing and interdicting the Bella 1, while the RAF provided surveillance support from the air," it said.

According to the ministry, the assistance was provided "in full compliance with international law."

"This action formed part of global efforts to crack down on sanctions busting," Defense Secretary John Healey said, adding that the seized tanked was linked to Iran.

The Pentagon said earlier that the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera had been detained in the North Atlantic. "The @TheJusticeDept & @DHSgov, in coordination with the @DeptofWar today announced the seizure of the M/V Bella 1 for violations of U.S. sanctions. The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro," The US Souhern Command wrote on its X account. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth linked the detention of the Russian tanker to the embargo on Venezuelan oil.