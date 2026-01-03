Aggression condemnation, fallout: global reaction to US operation in Venezuela

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The US military operation in Venezuela, which resulted in the capture of its leader Nicolas Maduro has generally caused condemnation from the international community.

In the statements of the leaders and foreign ministries of several countries, Washington's action is characterized as aggression and an attempt to change power in the country, which are fraught with unpredictable consequences for the whole world.

TASS has compiled the key international reactions to the incident.

Russia

The situation in Venezuela has shown that "any state needs to strengthen its armed forces as much as possible, not allowing various rich scoundrels to easily change the constitutional system in search of oil or something else," Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, told reporters.

Medvedev referred to "a tough military operation in an independent country that did not threaten the United States in any way" and "the capture of a legally elected president and his wife by special forces."

The act of armed aggression by the United States against Venezuela causes deep concern and condemnation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "The pretexts used to justify such actions are untenable. Ideologized hostility prevailed over business pragmatism, willingness to build relationships of trust and predictability."

The ministry said it was "extremely alarmed by the reports that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were forcibly removed from the country during today's aggressive actions by the United States."

"Such actions, if they actually took place, constitute an unacceptable encroachment on the sovereignty of an independent state, respect for which is a key principle of international law."

The US strikes on Venezuela are "direct military aggression with an attempted coup with external interference," said Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma's International Affairs Committee and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party.

Leader of Just Russia Sergey Mironov also condemned the US strikes on Venezuela and called them "treacherous aggression."

Latin America

The leaders of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) said that the situation "raises serious concern in the region and may have consequences for neighboring countries."

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized the US strikes, calling the events crossing a "red line" and "an extremely dangerous precedent for the entire international community."

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said his country condemns the US strikes and called for a "peaceful solution to the serious crisis engulfing the country."

The Mexican government condemned the military actions taken by the United States, saying that this "is a clear violation of Article 2 of the Charter of the United Nations."

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel demanded an urgent response from the international community in response to the "criminal attack" by the United States on Venezuela, calling it "state terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people and against our America."

Near abroad

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry condemned the aggression against Venezuela and spoke out in support of the legitimate government of the Latin American country.

Spokesperson of the President of Belarus Natalia Eismont said that the country's leader Alexander Lukashenko categorically condemns the act of American aggression against Venezuela.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov supported the government of the Latin American country talking to his Venezuelan counterpart Ivan Gill Pinto over the phone.

The South Ossetian Foreign Ministry called the attacks on civilian and military facilities in Venezuela a gross violation of the UN Charter, calling on international organizations to take steps to prevent escalation and resolve the situation diplomatically as soon as possible.

Europe

The European Union calls for restraint in the situation around Venezuela and believes that Maduro "did not have sufficient legitimacy," head of the European Diplomacy Kaja Kallas said on X after a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen joined the support for a "peaceful transfer of power in Venezuela" allegedly on the basis of international norms after Maduro’s abduction.

Switzerland called on the US administration "to de-escalate, exercise restraint and comply with international law, including the prohibition on the use of force and the principle of respect for territorial integrity."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for de-escalation and responsible behavior.

Austrian Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler condemned the US attack on Venezuela, calling it "a serious violation of the prohibition on the use of violence enshrined in the UN Charter.".