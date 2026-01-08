French politician describes EU response to Maduro’s detention as ‘hypocritical’

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. The European Union’s hypocritical response to the US military’s detention of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is a yet another clear display of Europe’s policy of double standards, a French political figure and the vice president of the International Russophile Movement, Fabrice Sorlin, has told TASS.

"There were totally different, sometimes even directly opposite, reactions from within the EU. This was true of France, whose government was uncertain over the entire weekend, mixing the staunch support for the international law with the extremely ideologically charged calls to defend ‘human rights’ and ‘democracy.’ The same ‘cacophony’ could also be observed in Germany, between Chancellor [Friedrich] Merz and the foreign office," he said.

He mentioned other European countries as well: "Ukraine, Italy and Greece - the three countries that are dependent on the US from the financial and defense standpoint - rushed to signal their approval of the US operation. Spain, which has historical ties with the countries of Latin America, rather disapproved the legitimate state leader’s seizure. Denmark has found itself in a predicament: it was forced to condemn this operation to save Greenland from [US President Donald] Trump’s grip, at the same time trying to save the ties with its ‘ally’ - the United States."

The French politician went on to say that "the EU rushed to condemn Russia’s special military operation in February 2022, without taking into account the fact that Ukraine and the international mediators - France and Germany - have failed to comply with the Minsk 1 and 2 agreements and ignored the genocide of the Russian-speaking people of Donbass. At the same time, they stopped short of condemning the US actions in Venezuela."

"The European Union, represented by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, has stopped short of condemning this evident act of international terrorism. On the contrary, she even said that Europe stands in solidarity with the people of Venezuela, supporting a peaceful and democratic transition of power," Sorlin said.

"This shows the extent of the European Union’s absolutely inconsistent policy of double standards, as it has lost the ability to shape a political course or a clear strategy, and whose divided voice can no longer be heard on the international arena," he added.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the attack on Venezuela. According to the US leader, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captures and taken out of the country. They were later brought to the United States and are held in a detention facility in Brooklyn, southern New York. On January 5, Maduro and his wife appeared before the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. US authorities accuse them of involvement in drug trafficking, allegations both defendants have denied.