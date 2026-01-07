US counts on amnestying of Venezuelan opposition forces — Rubio

WASHINGTON, January 7. /TASS/. Washington hopes opposition forces in Venezuela will be amnestied, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"Step one is the stabilization of the country. We don’t want it descending into chaos," he said. "The second phase will be a phase that we call recovery, and this is ensuring that American, Western and other companies have access to the Venezuelan market a wat that’s fair. Also, at the same time, begin to create the process of reconciliation nationally within Venezuela, so that the opposition forces can be amnesties and released from prisons or brought back to the country, and begin to rebuild civil society."

"And then the third phase, of course, will be one of transition. Some of this will overlap," he added, promising to provide more details of the plan in coming days.