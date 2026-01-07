{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US counts on amnestying of Venezuelan opposition forces — Rubio

Washington does not want Venezuela "descending into chaos," Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted

WASHINGTON, January 7. /TASS/. Washington hopes opposition forces in Venezuela will be amnestied, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"Step one is the stabilization of the country. We don’t want it descending into chaos," he said. "The second phase will be a phase that we call recovery, and this is ensuring that American, Western and other companies have access to the Venezuelan market a wat that’s fair. Also, at the same time, begin to create the process of reconciliation nationally within Venezuela, so that the opposition forces can be amnesties and released from prisons or brought back to the country, and begin to rebuild civil society."

"And then the third phase, of course, will be one of transition. Some of this will overlap," he added, promising to provide more details of the plan in coming days.

Money from sale of Venezuelan oil to be used for benefits of its people — Rubio
"We have a lot of leverage to move on the stabilization front," US Secretary of State said
Non-European countries may participate in ensuring Ukraine's security — Paris declaration
"Coordinated military planning has been conducted to prepare for reassurance measures in the air, at sea and on land and for the regeneration of the armed forces of Ukraine," the declaration states
"Coalition of the Willing" won’t send troops to Ukraine, French politician says
Russia opposes the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine
Russia calls for immediate release of Maduro and his wife — UN envoy
"We resolutely condemn the US military aggression against Venezuela in violation of all international law norms," Vasily Nebenzya emphasized
Trust in NATO, US sharply declines in Ukraine over past year
Survey conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology
Pentagon chief links Russian tanker detention to embargo on Venezuelan oil
Earlier in the day, EUCOM confirmed the detention of the Russian Marinera oil tanker in the Atlantic
US demands from Venezuela to severe economic ties with Iran, Cuba, China, Russia — TV
According to the US-based television broadcaster, Washington put forward several demands to the acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez
US European Command confirms detention of Russian Marinera tanker
The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court
Military neutrality remains Serbia's constant choice — ex-defense chief
Therefore, military neutrality remains Serbia's constant political choice. For this to change, a lot must change, he noted
Ukrainian forces lose around 1,290 troops over past day — Russian Defense Ministry
At the same time, Russian forces struck storage sites of long-range UAVs over the past day
EU doesn’t recognize legitimacy of Venezuelan interim president — European Commission
The authorities in Venezuela derived their mandate from an electoral process that failed to respect the will of the people for democratic change
Europe’s anti-Russian politicians doomed, they don’t trust their strategies — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister emphasized that the key task of domestic diplomacy today is to support the efforts of fighters in the special military operation
Use of phones is cause of tragedy in Makeyevka — Russian Defense Ministry
A commission investigating circumstances of the incident is working and required measures are being taken to exclude such tragedies in the future
UN Security Council should prevent collapse of international law — expert
American economist and public policy analyst Jeffrey Sachs noted that the UN Charter prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state
Switzerland freezes assets of Venezuela’s Maduro and his inner circle
The measure is said to ensure that "any illicitly acquired assets cannot be transferred out of Switzerland in the current situation", the Swiss government said
Press review: Zelensky peace plan is no-go for Russia and Trump puts on peacemaker hat
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 25th
ICC ruling on Putin to cause disastrous consequences for international law — Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev said ICC judges shouldn’t have raised their hand against a major nuclear power
Hungary rejects Coalition of the Willing’s decisions on Ukraine — top diplomat
According to the top Hungarian diplomat, this is in line with the current EU leaders’ policy toward unleashing an armed conflict with Moscow
President Putin congratulates Russians with Orthodox Christmas holiday
This year, Russian President Putin attended an overnight Orthodox Christmas service at the Church of the Great Martyr George the Victorious in the Moscow Region
Venezuela achieved victory at UN Security Council’s meeting — foreign minister
The international community officially recognized that the attack made on January 3 was the act contradicting the international law, Yvan Gil Pinto emphasized
US has no plans to turn Venezuela into its colony — senator Graham
Lindsey Graham said the US will not own it "forever"
EU demands that Serbia betray Russia in exchange for European integration — Vulin
He expressed confidence that the true target of the EU’s policy is not Russia, but Serbia
China slams US demand for exclusive access to Venezuelan oil as bullying
Mao Ning emphasized that such actions seriously violate international law and the rights of the Venezuelan people
Dmitriev calls Europeans 'poor' after von der Leyen’s promise
"President of the European Commission promises to work even harder on Western civilization’s suicide in 2026," Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said
Putin celebrates Christmas with military personnel in one of Moscow Region’s churches
Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday
FACTBOX: What we know about attack on Venezuela’s capital
US forces attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said
Medvedev bashes US general’s idiotic remarks about Kaliningrad’s air defenses
The Russian PM commented on media reports citing the commander of the US Air Forces in Europe on Pentagon's plans to ‘crack’ the air defenses in the Kaliningrad Region in case of Russia's aggression
Russia bans entry to 28 Canadian supporters of neo-Nazism, MFA announces
This was done in response to unlawful anti-Russian entry restrictions earlier announced by Ottawa
US is not at war with Venezuela, Trump says
Donald Trump also added that the White House believes new elections will not be held in Venezuela during the next thirty days
Ukrainian Security Service head submits his resignation letter — lawmaker
A number of Ukrainian military leaders expressed their dissatisfaction with such plans
European leaders stress Greenland belongs to its people
On January 4, US President Donald Trump told The Atlantic in an interview that The United States needs to control Danish-owned Greenland "for defense"
Macron voices his plans to hold conversation with Putin as soon as possible
Marcon was answering a question from the channel's journalist, who recalled the French president’s recent statement that it would be useful to talk with Putin and inquired about any progress in this regard
Trump says US needs Greenland 'for defense'
The US President emphasized that the island is "surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships"
INTERVIEW: CAR seeks to open UAV operator training center jointly with Russia — president
Earlier, Touadera noted that drones or even establishing their production are necessary to protect CAR from existing threats
Israel and Syria agree to speed up talks on security agreement — TV
The Trump administration is pressuring Israel and Syria to reach an agreement that would stabilize border security
INTERVIEW: CAR president calls Putin a great leader
In January 2025, Touadera, along with a delegation of several ministers, paid a visit to Russia, where he held talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin
Kremlin stresses Chechen leader’s harsh statements taken out of context
Kadyrov’s words are taken out of context, the Kremlin spokesman stressed
Erdogan discussed Venezuela, Gaza, bilateral relations with Trump
The Turkish side communicated "the position on sensitive issues" for Turkey in the situation with Venezuela
Trump confesses his wife hates his dancing in public
The US President also recalled that his supporters enjoy it when he lightly dances to music at various public events
Ukraine loses nearly 1,280 servicemen along engagement line over past day
In the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North, Ukraine’s losses amounted to up to 160 servicemen and 17 vehicles
Maduro, his wife injured during capture by US special forces in Caracas — TV
Maduro and Flores received a medical evaluation aboard the plane that transported them to the US National Guard base north of New York, NBC reported
US, EU aim to finalize agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine in Paris — Bloomberg
According to one of the sources, Ukraine’s allies will push for Russian participation after an agreement on security is reached with the US
Only Russian-made icebreakers to work on Northern Sea Route — minister
The Northern Sea Route is a shipping route in the Russian Arctic that runs along Russia's northern shores of the Arctic Ocean seas
INTERVIEW: Russian instructors are in CAR in compliance with international law — president
Touadera recalled that at that time the country was under an arms embargo
Ensuring Ukraine's future security may include military capabilities — Paris declaration
"These commitments may include the use of military capabilities, intelligence and logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, adoption of additional sanctions," the document reads
About 200 US servicemen were in Caracas to capture Maduro — Hegseth
War Secretary Pete Hegseth stressed that not a single American soldier was killed
UK assists US in seizing Marinera tanker — defense ministry
According to the ministry, the assistance was provided "in full compliance with international law"
Zaporozhye NPP could supply Donbass, Novorossiya, Crimea, Caucasus
All six units, in theory, should be sufficient to cover the consumption needs of the new regions and Crimea
Press review: Russia may revise Ukraine talks post attack and China launches Taiwan drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 30th
Nearly 60 Russians killed, over 300 injured by Ukraine’s actions in December
Miroshnik specified that compared with November, both the number of wounded and those killed increased
Trumps says Russia, China would have no fear of NATO without US
According to the US leader, under his pressure, NATO countries have agreed to increase their defense spending up to 5% of the GDP, although "everyone said that couldn’t be done"
Seven US troops wounded in Venezuela military operation — TV
According to Fox News, five service members already have returned to duty and two are still recovering from the operation
Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
By the end of the day, the MOEX index fell 0.43% to 2,745.26 points
Russia welcomes Venezuelan authorities' efforts to protect sovereignty
The ministry added that Russia is ready to continue providing the necessary support to Venezuela
Trump’s confident about taking Greenland due to Europe's weakness — Sky News reporter
Deborah Haynes stressed that European countries, including the UK, are heavily dependent on the US for defense
Kremlin says Russian special services have proofs of plot against Lukashenko
They also have confessions by some conspirators, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Europe to face collapse if it stops rearming — Polish PM
Donald Tusk’s remarks followed the recent US strike on Venezuela, as well as statements by US President Donald Trump about Washington’s territorial claims on Greenland, which is part of Denmark
Russia prepares response to potential deployment of European troops to Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that the UK, the European Commission’s leadership, and the majority of NATO and EU member states took "a completely destructive position" on the Ukraine issue
Paris declaration on Ukraine brings world closer to third world war — Ukrainian politician
This declaration, in his words, "means that there will be no peace and the conflict will never end"
West deliberately wages war against Russia, using Ukraine as a cover — ex-defense chief
According to Vulin, the West fully controls what is happening, and the opinion of the Ukrainians themselves does not interest anyone
Bern sees no justification for US attack on Venezuela from point of view of int'l law
"Nicolas Maduro also violates international law. In particular, it is a violation of Venezuela's sovereignty, as well as a violation of Maduro's personal immunity," the Swiss foreign ministry said
Russian says warning systems failed during US strikes on Caracas
According to Ivan Pavlov, there is still silence on television
What Solzhenitsyn said about Putin, and vice versa
The prominent writer and historian, who was exiled to GULAG camp, was born on December 11, 1918
UAV operators destroy up to 70 units of Ukrainian military equipment near Kupyansk
In addition, Russian FPV strike drone crews hit two Kvertus and Bukovel electronic warfare stations
Trump may designate Ukraine as 'disposable' in wake of attack on Venezuela — US blogger
The White House "now treats control over the Western Hemisphere as a core strategic priority - not merely as foreign policy, but as regime preservation," Jozef Schutzman said
US operation in Venezuela is 'very bad news' for Zelensky — news outlet
Even in the West, some argue that the US violated international law, the news outlet pointed out
US achieves progress on security guarantees, economic plan for Ukraine — envoy
"The Coalition also released a statement outlining its framework to a security guarantee," Steve Witkoff also said
Pro-government forces in Yemen take control of key districts in Aden — TV
At the same time, key facilities and checkpoints in Aden remain under the control of the Al-Amalika Brigades, the channel's sources said
Trump says hardly possible that Kiev attacked Russian president's residence
According to the US President, "there is something that happened fairly nearby," but it had nothing to do with the attack on the Russian leader's official residence
Greenland will not be taken over night — Prime Minister
Jens-Frederik Nielsen made his statements amid developments in Venezuela and a potential threat for Greenland from the United States
Russian armed forces destroy Ukrainian forces’ equipment near Kupyansk — Defense Ministry
The ministry noted that specialists from the unmanned systems troops have reduced the reconnaissance-to-strike cycle to a minimum
Russian air defenses down 32 Ukrainian UAVs overnight over Russian regions
According to the ministry, among the downed enemy attack drones five UAVs were destroyed over the Black Sea, two UAVs over the Republic of Crimes, one UAV over the Krasnodar Region and one UAV over the Republic of North Ossetia
Turkish party leader calls for forming alliance with Russia, Iran, China against US
Last October, Perincek already proposed the idea of creating an international alliance against the United States, describing this move as a historic need
British troops to take part in ‘deterrence operations’ in Ukraine — PM
According to the prime minister, a "legal instrument’ will be needed to send troops to Ukraine
Washington seeks to have Caracas halt oil supplies to ‘US adversaries’
The US side also expects Rodriguez to eventually facilitate free elections and step aside
IN BRIEF: What is known about mass fatal traffic accident in Rostov Region
TASS has compiled the key information about the incident
Medvedev comments on US aggression on Venezuela, double standards in use by Europe to TASS
According to the senior Russian security official, Washington no longer has the formal right to criticize Moscow for any actions
Sixteen children added to Ukraine’s database of unwanted persons Mirotvorets
They were included in the database over an alleged attempt to undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and "a deliberate violation of the state border"
Venezuela declares seven-day mourning following US attack on January 3
US President Donald Trump later confirmed the strikes and announced the seizure and removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife from the country
US demands Venezuela expel advisors from Russia, China and Iran — NYT
Earlier, Rubio stated that Venezuela can no longer serve as a strategic base for opponents of the US
US, Argentine top diplomats discuss Venezuela developments over phone
"Secretary Rubio thanked Foreign Minister Quirno for Argentina’s continued cooperation to confront narcoterrorism and strengthen security in our region," the statement said
US officials assess 75 people killed in Maduro raid, including civilians — WP
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stated that many military personnel, mostly Cubans, died during the raid
US conducts operation to seize Russian oil tanker Marinera — Reuters
It also said that US troops were also involved in the operation
Gas reserves in European storage facilities have fallen below 60% — Gazprom
In total, since the start of the withdrawal season, 23.6 bln cubic meters of gas have already been withdrawn from Europe’s UGS facilities
INTERVIEW: CAR president calls military-technical cooperation with Russia strategic
Our military-technical cooperation is strategic in nature and has significantly helped us in overcoming the arms embargo issue, he said
Russia demands US ensure humane treatment of Russians onboard Marinera vessel
The Pentagon said earlier that the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera had been detained in the North Atlantic
Parliament to vote on sending British troops to Ukraine — Starmer
British Prime Minister would put that matter to the House for a vote
Russia’s economy avoided recession and achieved lower inflation in 2025 — expert
According to him, the exit from overheating has been accompanied by a slowdown in investment activity and an uneven situation in industry
FACTBOX: Orthodox feast of Christmas
US triumph in Venezuela could turn into disaster — Russian senator
Alexey Pushkov opined that by attacking Venezuela and capturing its president, the US violated all norms, "once again stirring up the whole world, returning it to the savage imperialism of the 19th century"
Venezuela to transfer up to 50 million barrels of oil to US for sale — Trump
"This oil will be sold at its market price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States," he said
INTERVIEW: CAR president calls work of Russian instructors successful and fruitful
The work is going successfully and fruitfully
Kaliningrad Region is well protected from US air attacks — top brass
The Russian Defense Ministry also said that the Pentagon had reasons to be concerned that the delivery of the Russian-made S-400 systems to Turkey might tarnish the image of the F-35 stealth aircraft
Group of mercenaries from Ukrainian National Guard wiped out Kharkov Region
The battalion of Colombian mercenaries within the brigade was formed with the appointment of Cuban-born Daniel Vincentovich Kitone, as brigade commander, Russian security sources said
Germany ready to deploy forces on NATO territory adjacent to Ukraine after ceasefire
Friedrich Merz added that the decision on Germany's contribution to providing security guarantees for Ukraine would be made by the German government and the Bundestag
Attempts to revise history used to undermine Serbia and Russia — Vulin
According to Vulin, one of the key missions of the Russian Historical Society is to counter efforts to distort the past
Trump praises Maduro's decision to surrender
US special forces acted "very violently", Donald Trump said
Russian business ready to expand ties with Vietnam
Areas of cooperation include cybersecurity, pharmaceuticals and healthcare
At least 30 people killed in Saudi Arabia’s strikes on Yemen — sources
According to another source, the number of casualties has risen to 30. He specified that Saudi Arabia's air force carried out more than 15 strikes on separatists' positions and equipment
