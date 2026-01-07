Military neutrality remains Serbia's constant choice — ex-defense chief

BELGRADE, January 7. /TASS/. Military neutrality is an unchanging political choice of Serbia and cannot be revised by the decision of individual politicians, former Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said in an interview with TASS.

"The National Defense Strategy clearly says that Serbia is a militarily neutral state. This is no longer a question that can be decided by any politician. This is a matter for the parliament, this is a matter for the nation. Therefore, military neutrality remains Serbia's constant political choice. For this to change, a lot must change," he noted.