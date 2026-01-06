Macron voices his plans to hold conversation with Putin as soon as possible

PARIS, January 7. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron made it clear that he plans to hold a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin as soon as possible.

"Everything must be organized in the short term. Contacts are currently being restored, and should take place in the coming weeks," he said in an interview with France 2 television stressing that the conversation must take place "as soon as possible."

Marcon was answering a question from the channel's journalist, who recalled the French president’s recent statement that it would be useful to talk with Putin and inquired about any progress in this regard.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that if Macron is willing to talk, Russia is always open to dialogue. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin will inform him if it receives proposals for dialogue between the leaders of Russia and France.