Trump invited to deliver State of the Union address on February 24

WASHINGTON, January 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump was invited to deliver his annual State of the Union address to the Senate and the House of Representatives of the US Congress on February 24, the lower house Speaker Mike Johnson said.

"It is my distinct honor and great privilege to invite President Trump to deliver the State of the Union on February 24, 2026," the lawmaker wrote on the X social network.

In their annual addresses, US presidents outline their vision of the situation in the country and determine domestic and foreign policy priorities.