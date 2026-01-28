US wants to see change of power in Cuba, but won't take matters into own hands — Rubio

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. The United States would like to see a change of power in Cuba, but it won't upend the regime there itself, said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"We would love to see the regime there change. We would like to that doesn't mean that we're going to make a change," he said at a hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

After the American military operation in Venezuela, US President Donald Trump has already said several times that the state structure in Cuba could fall. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Havana has zero interaction with Washington, save for technical contacts on migration, but remains ready for a serious and responsible dialogue. According to the president, such a dialogue is possible on the basis of sovereign equality, mutual respect, principles of international law and mutual benefit, without interference in internal affairs and with full respect by the United States for Cuba's independence.

On January 3, the United States attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas, captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and took them to the US.

On January 5, they appeared before the Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, were accused of involvement in drug trafficking, and pled not guilty.

Delcy Rodriguez, who served as executive vice president under Maduro, took over from him as head of state. US President Donald Trump said the United States would "run" Venezuela in the interim and promised to seek compensation from Caracas for American oil companies, while these firms would allocate funds to restore Venezuela's oil infrastructure.